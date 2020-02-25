Univision sells to group with ex-Viacom exec

Searchlight and ForgeLight have their deal to take control of Univision (UVN), buying all equity interest outside that of Grupo Televisa (TV -7.5% ).

That will make ex-Viacom CFO Wade Davis CEO of Univision when the deal closes.

The buyer group will take 64% ownership interest, and Televisa is opting to retain its 36% holding on an as-converted basis.

“When I look at Univision, there’s no question in my mind that it’s the most attractive traditional media business today,” Davis tells Variety.

Earlier this month it was reported that Univision had entered into exclusive sale talks with Davis' group.