Arena Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.52 (-212.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.56M (-82.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ARNA has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.