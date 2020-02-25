Middleby Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.71 (-4.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $759.84M (+0.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MIDD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.