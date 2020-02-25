BioMarin Pharmaceutical Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.25 (+933.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $459.2M (+30.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BMRN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.