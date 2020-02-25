Portola Pharmaceuticals Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.78 (+25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $29.24M (+91.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PTLA has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.