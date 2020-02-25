Global Blood Therapeutics Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$1.23 (-32.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $0.56M

Over the last 2 years, GBT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.