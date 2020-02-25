U.S. in talks about Chevron's operations in Venezuela, envoy says

The Trump administration is in talks about whether to renew a license for Chevron's (CVX -3.8% ) operations in Venezuela, U.S. Special Representative Elliott Abrams says without offering further specifics.

The administration has been divided on whether to revoke Chevron's ability to continue operations in Venezuela despite U.S. sanctions; it has renewed the license for Chevron and four other U.S.-based companies several times, and the current renewals expire on April 22.

Some analysts have said that if Chevron leaves Venezuela, its assets could end up in the hands of Russia's Rosneft (OTCPK:RNFTF) or other Russian interests, but Abrams says the U.S. has ways to deal with it.

"The first question is whether Rosneft, which portrays itself as just a business... would want to put more of its assets and activities in Venezuela, and that ought to be a business decision," Abrams says. "Let's see first if it is a business decision. That is, who makes the decision: the company or the government of Russia? We have ways of responding if they do that."

The U.S. last week slapped sanctions on a trading unit of Rosneft that has emerged as a key intermediary for the sale of Venezuelan oil, and Pres. Trump warned today that more actions may follow.