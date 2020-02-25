BMO Financial names new strategy, operations chief

BMO Financial Group (BMO -2.2% ) names Cam Fowler, who is currently group head of North American Personal and Business Banking, as chief strategy and operations officer effective March 1, 2020.

"Cam will work closely with me and our executive committee to catalyze efforts on both our long-term strategic focus as well as our near-term performance, while concentrating on key areas of future growth — including our digital agenda and partnerships," said BMO's CEO, Darryl White.

Erminia Johannson, is currently group head of U.S. Personal and Business Banking, will take on the new role of group head of North American Personal Banking and U.S. Business Banking effective March 1, 2020.