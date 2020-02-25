Tesla slammed at NTSB hearing

The National Transportation Safety Board said at a hearing today that Tesla's (TSLA -3.9% ) forward collision warning system did not provide an alert during a fatal Model X accident and its automatic emergency braking system did not activate before the crash into a highway barrier.

NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg called Tesla's Autosteer "completely inadequate," while NTSB Chair Robert Sumwalt stated that Tesla has ignored safety recommendations by the agency unlike other automakers.

The NTSB doesn't have the authority to issue a safety recall of parts or systems. That job falls to the NHTSA.