Marriott Vacations Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Marriott Vacations (NYSE:VAC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (+72.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (+8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, VAC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.