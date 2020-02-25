Continental Resources Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.52 (-3.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.14B (-0.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CLR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.