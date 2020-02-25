California Resources Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Feb. 25, 2020 By: Akanksha Bakshi
- California Resources (NYSE:CRC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (-24.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $681.65M (+3.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CRC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.