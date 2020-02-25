Still to early to divine impact of coronavirus, Fed's Clarida says

Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida reinforces other Fed officials' recent comments that the central bank is keeping a close eye on how coronavirus will impact the global and U.S. economies.

The outbreak is likely to have a "noticeable impact on Chinese growth, especially in the first quarter of this year," he said at a speech in Washington, DC. "The disruption there could spill over to the rest of the global economy."

But it's still too early to "even speculate about either the size or the persistence of these effects, or whether they will lead to a material change in the outlook," Clarida said.

So far, he sees no need to change the Fed's current monetary policy, which he says is in a "good place" and should continue to support sustained growth and inflation returning to the Fed's 20% target.

The committee, though, makes its decisions on a meeting-by-meeting basis and will be monitoring the effects for recent policy actions along with other information to assess the appropriate policy path.

"Of course, if developments emerge that, in the future, trigger a material reassessment of our outlook, we will respond accordingly," Clarida said.

And while Clarida remains comfortable with the federal funds rate target range at 1.50%-1.75%, traders expect at least one rate cut by the end of the year.

The CME FedWatch Tool puts a 44.8% probability of a 25-basis point rate cut at the June meeting, higher than the 21.7% probability of the rate staying unchanged.

The chance of a 50-bp cut to 1.00%-1.25% at that same meeting stands at 28.4% according to the tool.