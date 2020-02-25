Energy sector now -18% YTD as oil prices remain under pressure

The energy sector (XLE -4.8% ) is again the day's weakest performer, as crude oil tumbles for a third session on concerns about the spread of the coronavirus outside China and the potential impact on oil demand.

April WTI settled -3% to $49.90/bbl and April Brent ended -2.4% to $54.95/bbl, both hitting two-week lows.

"Demand concerns are wiping out all of the gains we have made over the last few weeks," says Mizuho's Bob Yawger. "This is not a situation that is going to suddenly get better."

Potential support for prices could come from OPEC and allies including Russia, which are considering whether to further cut production, but skepticism is growing about whether the group will take action.

"OPEC+ is showing no signs of agreement and, in our view, the outlook from their monitoring committee underestimates the drop in consumption and its duration,"says James Williams, energy economist at WTRG Economics, adding a further "significant drop" is ahead with a substantial short-term production cut coming out of next week's meeting.

The energy sector is already down 18% in Q1, returning to lows from 2010, and many components are trading at multi-year lows: XOM -3.8% , OXY -8.5% , NBL -7.6% , DVN -7.6% , XEC -7.5% , MRO -6.3% , FANG -5.8% , FTI -5.1% , SLB -5% .

