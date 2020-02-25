Torchlight touts oil and gas from Orogrande Basin project

Torchlight Energy (TRCH +13.6% ) is one of the day's few gainers in the oil and gas sector after saying it measured "substantial" initial potential oil and gas hydrocarbon recoveries from the recently drilled and completed Cactus A35 #1H test well in west Texas' Orogrande Basin.

The company says it expects the new field - the Upper Pennsylvanian Silt (WolfPenn) - to be an oil-rich reservoir also with significant volumes of gas.

Torchlight says the Cactus well's peak 24-hour production rates so far are 15 bbl/day and 110 K cf/day, which it says could be explorated to make a potential 1,500 bbl/day and 11M cf/day, or combined 3,300 boe/day, when equated to a 10K-ft. lateral.