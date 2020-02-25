Disney names Chapek new CEO (updated)

Disney (NYSE:DIS) has named Bob Chapek its seventh chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Current chief Bob Iger will take the role of executive chairman through Dec. 31, 2021 - the end of his contract with the company.

Chapek has been chairman of the Parks, Experiences and Products unit.

“With the successful launch of Disney’s direct-to-consumer businesses and the integration of Twenty-First Century Fox well underway, I believe this is the optimal time to transition to a new CEO,” Iger says.

The company has set an investor call to discuss the move at 4:30 p.m. ET.