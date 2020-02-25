Public Storage Q4 same-store NOI edges up 0.1% Y/Y

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Q4 core FFO per share of $2.84 trails the average analyst estimate of $2.86 and increased from $2.81 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue $717.5M misses $723.1M consensus and increased from $692.5M a year ago.

Q4 same-store facilities rental income of $572.2M rose 1.2% Y/Y.

Q4 same-store facilities net operating income of $462.3M rose 0.1% Y/Y.

Q4 same-store facilities square foot occupancy of 93.1% improve from 92.5% a year ago.

Q4 same-store facilities gross margin of 77.3% fell from 78.0% a year earlier.

Conference call on Feb. 26 at 12:00 PM ET.