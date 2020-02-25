Salesforce -1.2% as co-CEO steps down

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) -1.2% reports Q4 beats and a raised FY revenue outlook, which were outweighed by a CEO change.

CEO change: Co-CEO Keith Block has stepped down but will remain on as an advisor to CEO and chair Marc Benioff.

Q4 operating cash flow was up 23% Y/Y to $1.63B.

Subscription and support revenue grew 35% to $4.56B and professional services sales were up 21% to $1.1B.

Remaining performance obligation was $30.8B at the end of the quarter, up 20%.

Acquisition: Salesforce will acquire cloud and mobile software company Vlocity for $1.33B in cash.

The Q1 outlook sees revenue of $4.875-4.885B (consensus: $4.83B) and EPS of $0.70-0.71 (consensus: $0.70).

The upside FY21 view has raised revenue of $21.0-21.1B (was: $20.8-20.9B; consensus: $20.93B) and EPS of $3.16-3.18 (consensus: $3.11).

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.