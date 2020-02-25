Anworth Mortgage Q4 return on book value of 6.1%

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) Q4 core EPS of 7 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 10 cents.

Q4 net interest income of $10.2M vs. $7.96M a year earlier.

Q4 effective net interest rate spread of 0.89%.

Book value per common share of $4.60 at Dec. 31, 2019 increased from $4.42 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Return on BV per common share was 6.1% for Q4 and 7.2% for all of 2019.

Anworth slips 0.6% in after-hours trading of 2,809 shares.

Conference call on Feb. 26 at 1:00 PM ET.

