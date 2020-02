WW International (NASDAQ:WW) runs higher after posting guidance ahead of consensus marks.

The company sees 2020 revenue "approaching" $1.6B vs. $1.5B consensus and EPS landing in a range of $2.15 to $2.40 vs. $2.15 consensus.

WW's key metric impressed in Q4 as subscribers rose 8% Y/Y to 4.2M, of which 3.0M were digital subs. WW management says it now has over 5M subscribers total.

Shares of WW are up 7.61% AH to $37.48.

Previously: WW International EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)