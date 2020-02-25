GW Pharmaceuticals narrows loss in Q4, revenue beats

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) Q4 net loss of $24.9M, or 7 cents per share, narrows from net loss of $71.9M, or 20 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.
Per-share loss compares with consensus of 3-cent-per-share loss.
Q4 revenue of $109.1M beats the $104.3 consensus and jumped from $6.65M in the year-ago quarter.
Q4 Epidiolex net product sales were $104.5M.
The company's 2020 focus is on broadening prescriber base, expanding payer coverage, entering long term care segment, and expected launch of TSC indication.
At year-end 2019, GWPH had cash and cash equivalents of $536.9M vs. $591.5M at the end of 2018.
