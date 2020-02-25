Infinera +4.1% after Q4 beat

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) is up 4.1% after hours following Q4 earnings where it topped consensus on top and bottom lines thanks to sharp gains in product revenues.

Overall revenue rose by nearly 15%, to $386.5M.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) rose to 35.2% from 33.1%; operating margin was 2.3%, vs. a prior-year -10.5%.

And the company swung to a net profit (non-GAAP) of $6.4M from a prior-year -$44.3M and last quarter's -$30.5M.

Revenue breakout: Product, $307.9M (up 23.4%); Services, $76.7M (down 7%).

For the current quarter, Infinera is forecasting non-GAAP revenue of $315M-$335M (in line with consensus for $325M), gross margin of about 32.5%, operating margin of about -8%, and EPS of -$0.21 to -$0.15 (worse than an expected -$0.09).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

