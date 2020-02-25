Red Robin Gourmet Burgers battles through traffic drop

Red Robin Gourmet (NASDAQ:RRGB) reports company-owned restaurant comp sales rose 1.3% to match the consensus estimate.

Average check was up 4.7% during the quarter to offset a 3.4% drop in guest traffic. A reduced level of discounting also helped to boost sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.7M vs. $26.8M consensus.

Looking ahead, Red Robin anticipates comparable restaurant sales to be up in the low single digits. Adjusted EBITDA of $101M is forecast vs. $99M consensus. Capital expenditures of $50M to $60M is seen.

RRGB -0.96% AH to $31.00.

