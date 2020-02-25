Exelixis reports mixed Q4, enrolls first COSMIC-311 patients

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) reports mixed Q4 results that beat on EPS and missed on revenue. The company guides in-line FY revenue of $850-900M (consensus: $934.42M).

Q4 Cabozantinib revenue was up 11% Y/Y to $194.9M.

The company announces enrolling the first 100 patients in COSMIC-311, a phase 3 pivotal trial evaluating cabozantinib versus placebo in patients with radioactive iodine-refractory differentiated thyroid cancer who have progressed after up to two vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-targeted therapies. The company expects to reach the total enrollment of 300 by H2.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release.