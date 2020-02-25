Coronavirus creams stocks again; Dow hit by biggest back-to-back point drop

Stocks sold off again, as the global spread of the coronavirus continues to undermine growth expectations and exacerbate the flight for safety into U.S. Treasurys.

The Dow Jones index suffered its biggest two-day point decline in history, and the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite all have turned negative for the year.

"What's scary about this particular drop from the all-time high is it has snuck up on us so quickly in a short period of time," said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at National Securities. "When you juxtapose that against a mentality of 'we don't know how big this thing can get,' that makes it feel like it's a bottomless reaction in the market."

Stocks started mildly positive even as cases of the virus outside of China continued to climb, but when the Centers for Disease Control warned that Americans should start preparing for potential virus-related disruptions in the U.S., investors decided to sell first and ask questions later.

MasterCard, United Airlines and Macy's joined the growing list of U.S. companies providing warnings that the virus might affect their results.

All 11 S&P industry sectors closed with severe losses, ranging from 4.3% (energy) to 1.8% (consumer staples).

U.S. Treasury bonds maintained their strong rally amid the underlying growth concerns, sending the two-year yield 6 bps lower to 1.20% and the 10-year yield falling 5 bps to 1.33% after hitting a record low at 1.31%.

WTI crude oil slipped back below $50/bbl, closing -3% to $49.90/bbl.