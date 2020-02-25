Disney call: Why is CEO Iger stepping down now?

Investors are feeling a bit of shock at the surprise announcement of Disney (NYSE:DIS) CEO Bob Iger's immediate exit of the role to become executive chairman, and the company's anointing Parks chief Bob Chapek as the new CEO.

It's an "exciting day for Disney, a historic day, and I'm thrilled for Bob," Iger says on the (ongoing) investor call. Chapek has been with the company for nearly three decades and is highly respected within the company and industry, he adds.

But why now? "Good question," Iger says. It comes after closing the acquisition of Fox media assets and launching a high-stakes direct-to-consumer business - and "with the asset base in place and our strategy essentially deployed," Iger says he wants to spend as much time as possible on the creative side, which "becomes the biggest priority."

He couldn't do that while running the company on a day-to-day basis, he says.

The biggest challenge for Disney ahead, Chapek says, is "How do we continue to have a leg up on competition and understand when the market's changing and stay ahead of that, so we're proactively transforming instead of in any way reacting."