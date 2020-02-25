Toll Brothers -5.2% after some Q1 deliveries slip into Q2

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) slides 5.2% after fiscal Q1 EPS of 41 cents falls short of the 46 cents consensus and declined from 76 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Home sales revenue for the quarter ended Jan. 31, 2020 was $1.30B, down 2% Y/Y; homebuilding deliveries of 1,611 rose 5%.

"Revenues were below guidance in our first quarter, as some deliveries slipped into our second quarter," said Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr.

Q1 net signed contract units of 1,806 jumped 31%; contract value of $1.49B increased 28%.

Backlog units at Q1-end were 6,461, up 9% Y/Y; backlog value of $5.45B, up 2%.

Toll sees fiscal Q2 deliveries of 1,850-2,050 units with an average price of $800K-$820K, implying home sales revenue of ~$1.48B-$1.68B.

Sees FY2020 deliveries of 8,600-9,100 units, with an average price of $800K-$820K, implying home sales revenue of ~$6.88B-$7.46B.

Sees adjusted home sales gross margin of ~20.50% for Q2 and ~21.25% for FY2020; Q1 adjusted home sales gross margin was 20.9% vs 24.2% a year earlier.

Sees FY2020 community count growth of ~10% over 2019.

Conference call on Feb. 26 at 11:00 AM ET.

