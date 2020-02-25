Citigroup redeems $1.5B of series O preferred stock

Citigroup (NYSE:C) is redeeming all $1.5B aggregate liquidation preference of depositary shares representing interests in its 5.875% fixed rate/floating rate noncumulative preferred stock, series O.

The company says the redemption is consistent with Citigroup’s liability management strategy, and reflects its ongoing efforts to enhance the efficiency of its funding and capital structure.

The cash redemption price, payable on March 27, 2020 for each depositary share, will equal $1,000.

Holders of record on March 17, 2020 will receive the previously declared regular semi-annual dividend of $29.375 due on March 27, 2020.