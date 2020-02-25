Abraxas Petroleum gets Nasdaq extension on non-compliance

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) says it received an updated notice regarding non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards.

Abraxas has not regained compliance with the minimum $1.00/share average closing price requirement, but Nasdaq says the company is eligible for a 180-day calendar extension until Aug. 24 to regain compliance since it has fulfilled all other applicable requirements for initial listing on the Capital Market.

The company says it intends to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary.