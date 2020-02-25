Alcon sees 2020 net sales growth 5%-6%

Alcon (NYSE:ALC) sees 2020 core EPS of $1.95-$2.05 vs. $2.02 consensus.

Sees 2020 net sales growth of 5%-6% on a constant currency basis, implying $7.73B-$7.80B vs. consensus of $7.76B.

Q4 core EPS of 45 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 46 cents and increased from 39 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 net sales of $1.88B trails the $1.89B consensus and rose from $1.79B in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 core operating margin of 17.1% improved from 14.5% a year ago.

Sees 2020 core operating margin of 17.5%-18.5%.

Conference call at 8:00 AM ET.

