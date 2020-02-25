Oracle funding anti-big tech nonprofit

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) donated between $25,000 and $99,999 last year to the Internet Accountability Project, a nonprofit crusading against big tech.

The nonprofit says it's a conservative group advocating for stronger privacy rules and antitrust enforcement against tech giants.

Oracle has spent years facing off against Amazon about the Pentagon's JEDI cloud contract, which ended up going to Microsoft.

Oracle and Google are engaged in a decade-long legal battle about copyright violations in the Android OS. Earlier this month, the IAP filed an amicus brief supporting Oracle in the case.