Ashford Hospitality Q4 comp revPAR rises 0.7% to $119.04

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 22 cents beat the average analyst estimate of 18 cents and increased from 18 cent in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $354.7M exceeds the consensus of $351.2M and improved from $343.5M in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 comparable revPAR of $119.04 rose 0.71% from $118.20 in the year-ago quarter; comparable occupancy of 73.16% vs. 73.26% a year ago; comparable ADR of $162.71 rose 0.85% from $161.34 a year ago.

Q4 adjusted EBITDAre of $89.1M slipped from $89.8M a year ago.

Conference call on Feb. 26 at 11:00 AM ET.

