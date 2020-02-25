Delek US swings to Q4 loss; CFO Ginzburg to depart

Delek US Holdings (NYSE:DK) -0.8% after-hours following a surprise Q4 loss, a drop in revenues, and a one penny increase to its quarterly dividend to $0.31/share.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA fell to $66M compared to $287.4M in the prior-year quarter.

Delek says Q4's refining segment contribution margin fell to $161.5M from $235.3M a year earlier, primarily driven by a lower crude differential environment, where the benchmark Midland to Brent differential fell to $7.83/bbl for FY 2019 from $13.85/bbl for 2018.

Delek says cash generation in H1 should benefit from the retroactive approval of the biodiesel tax credit, along with project financing for the Wink to Webster project.

The company also expects FY 2020 capital spending will fall ~24% to $325M.

Also, Delek US and Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) say CFO Assi Ginzburg will depart in May to pursue other opportunities