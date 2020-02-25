Outfront Media boasts progress amid U.S. revenue growth

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) boosted both revenue and adjusted funds from operations in its Q4 report, as strong results in the U.S. more than made up for declines elsewhere.

Revenues rose by 7.9%, to $488.1M, and attributable AFFO increased by 8.2% to $106M. (Funds from operations on an unadjusted basis dropped to $83.6M from $96.4M.)

Adjusted OIBDA came to $151.7M, up from $143.8M.

Of the revenues, reported billboard revenues rose 6.3% to $321.1M (also up 6.3% on an organic basis). Reported and organic transit and other revenues rose 11.1% to $167M amid an increase in yield and growing revenues from digital transit displays.

U.S. Media results gained 9.3% to $448M, while other revenues fell 5.4% to $40.1M amid lower third-party digital equipment sales and a slowdown in Canada.

