U.S. crude supply rose 1.3M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 1.3M barrels of oil for the week ending Feb. 21, the fifth consecutive weekly build.

Gasoline inventories reportedly show a build of 74K barrels, distillate inventories show a draw of 706K barrels, and Cushing inventories show a build of 411K barrels.

Data from the Energy Information Administration to be released tomorrow is expected to show crude inventories rose 2.8M barrels last week, according to analysts polled by S&P Global Platts.

April WTI crude recently was at $50.09/bbl after settling at $49.90/bbl today on Nymex.

