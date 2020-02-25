TCG BDC Q4 investment income falls on prepayments, lower LIBOR

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Q4 net investment income per share of 43 cents matches the average analyst estimate and declined from 45 cents in Q3

Q4 total investment income of $53.5M beat the consensus estimate of $55.1M and fell from $55.8M in Q3.

The net decrease was mainly from a decrease in interest income from its debt portfolio from prepayments of higher yielding investments, non-accruals and a decrease in LIBOR, partially offset by an increase in income recognized from the acceleration of original issue discount from prepayments and an increase in total income from Credit Fund during the three month period ended Dec. 31, 2019.

Net assets per share of $16.56 at Dec. 31, 2019 slipped from $16.58 at Sept. 30, 2019.

Net increase in net assets resulting from operations for Q4 was $26.8M, or 46 cents per share, vs. loss of $8.99M, or 15 cents, in the September quarter.

Conference call on Feb. 26 at 8:30 AM ET.

