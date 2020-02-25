MFA Financial prices preferred offering for $275M of proceeds
Feb. 25, 2020 5:47 PM ETMFA Financial, Inc. (MFA)MFABy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments
- MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) prices its public offering of 11.0M shares of 6.50% series C fixed-to-floating rate cumulative redeemable preferred stock, liquidation preference $25 per share, for gross proceeds of ~$275M.
- Granted greenshoe option for up to an additional 1.65M shares of series C preferred.
- The offering is expected to close on March 2, 2020 and is subject to customary closing conditions.
- The company intends to use the proceeds to redeem all $100M of its 8.00% senior notes due 2042, then redeem part of its outstanding 7.50% series B cumulative redeemable preferred stock.