Cheniere could delay export project amid tough long-term LNG market

Cheniere Energy's (NYSEMKT:LNG) plans to expand its export facility on the Texas Gulf Coast appear to be in question, as the company today acknowledged difficulties securing enough new long-term supply purchase agreements amid significant weakness in the global liquefied natural gas market.

Cheniere remains in the strongest position among U.S. producers to capitalize on LNG growth opportunities thanks to its terminals near Corpus Christi and at Sabine Pass in Louisiana, but it says it will not build a project such as the proposed 9.5M mt/year Stage 3 expansion at Corpus Christi until it has sufficient commercial agreements in place.

"The market, because of all the issues - the coronavirus, the warm winter - the whole urgency among customers to sign long-term contracts has dropped," CEO Jack Fusco said during today's earnings conference call. "The market will be tough to continue to get our fair share of contracts and continue to commercialize Stage 3 at this point."

Fusco said in November that Cheniere expected to make a positive final investment decision on the mid-scale expansion during H1 2020; today he said only that the company is targeting an FID sometime this year but could be pushed back further.

Cheniere so far has announced two small offtake agreements tied to the expansion project, and the CEO said the company will "make sure we fully meet our investment criteria before we go forward with FID."