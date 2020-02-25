Vanda -4.1% amid profit miss, EPIONE study

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) is 4.1% lower after hours, following a miss on Q4 profits alongside news that its Phase III EPIONE clinical trial did not meet its primary endpoint.

Revenues rose 15% to $60.9M and marked a full-year revenue gain of 18% over 2018. Hetlioz sales rose 19% to $38.6M, and Fanapt net sales rose 8% to $22.3M.

Net income fell to $4.2M from a year-ago $10.4M.

Meanwhile, it says its EPIONE study of tradipitant for treating pruritus in atopic dermatitis in adults missed its primary endpoint in reduction of pruritus across the overall study population. But the antipruritic effect was robust in the mild AD study population, the company says.

Liquidity as of Dec. 31 was $312.1M (up $54.8M Y/Y).

For 2020, the company's guiding to revenues of $240M-$260M (Hetlioz net sales of $155M-$165M, and Fanapt net sales of $85M-$95M) and cash at year-end of greater than $320M.

Earnings press release