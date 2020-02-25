Coronavirus crimping alumina supply but smelting impact unclear, Alcoa says

The coronavirus outbreak has had the most visible effect on alumina supply, but the impact on aluminum smelting is not yet fully evident, Alcoa (NYSE:AA) CEO Roy Harvey says.

"For the refiners, and particularly those refineries inside of China, they are starting to see real supply chain bottlenecks, whether its bauxite or caustic soda or coal gas," Harvey told the BMO Capital Markets Global Metals and Mining Conference in Hollywood, Fla. "We're now seeing impacts on 3M-5M metric tons of refining capacity that is lowering alumina production."

Transportation problems and alumina shortages in China are driving up the country's alumina prices as well as alumina prices around the world, the CEO said.

"That's a very good thing for alumina pricing, but the aluminum smelters are demanding that alumina," Harvey said. "But in smelting, we have not yet seen an impact in supply. Smelters will also run short of anodes if they can't get them delivered, and they will run short of other carbon products."

