Supernus Pharma's SPN-810 trial did not meet primary endpoint

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) -15% after-hours following mixed Q4 results and news that its Phase 3 P302 trial of SPN-810 for the treatment of impulsive aggression in ADHD patients age 6-11 did not meet the primary endpoint.

The company says it will halt all development activities on SPN-810.

Also, Supernus says the Food and Drug Administration accepted for review a New Drug Application for its SPN-812 for the treatment of ADHD, with a Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date of Nov. 8, 2020.

If approved by the FDA, Supernus plans to launch SPN-812 at the end of 2020.