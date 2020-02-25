PREIT starts talks with lenders to modify loans; Q4 results miss

Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) anticipates that it won't meet certain financial covenants during 2020.

Says it's in active talks with its lenders to modify terms of its debt covenants to ensure compliance through Sept. 30, 2020 and expects further discussions with lenders to modify terms of debt agreements on a long-term basis.

Sees 2020 adjusted FFO per share of $1.04-$1.28 vs. consensus of $1.23; expects same-store net operating income, excluding termination revenue, rising 0.5%-1.5%.

Q4 adjusted FFO per share of 34 cents misses the average analyst estimate of 39 cents and fell from 51 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 same-store net operating income, excluding lease termination revenue, fell 3.0% Y/Y.

An incremental decrease in revenue of $2.3M as a result of bankruptcies, related store closings, and associated write-offs was partially offset by incremental revenues from anchor replacements and other leasing activity of $1.1M in the quarter.

Q4 revenue of $88.7M falls short of the $97.5M consensus and declined from $95.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Conference call on Feb. 26 at 11:00 AM ET.