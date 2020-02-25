PREIT sees $312.6M of proceeds from sales agreements

To improve its balance sheets, Pennsylvania REIT (NYSE:PEI) reaches agreements to sell assets for expected gross proceeds of $312.6M, and expects to boost its liquidity by $200M as a result.

These transactions, along with potential modifications to its credit covenants, create the runway needed to execute its business plan, PREIT says.

The agreements include the sale-leaseback of five properties for $153.6M, the sale of land parcels for multifamily development in the amount of $125.3M, $29.9M related to operating outparcel sales, and $3.75M related to the sale of land for hotel development.

Previously: PREIT starts talks with lenders to modify loans; Q4 results miss (Feb. 25)