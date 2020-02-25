ONEOK sees newly completed projects driving 2020 growth

ONEOK (OKE -1.9% ), higher for most of the session, finally tilts into the red along with most peers amid broad-based selling in the sector, following Q4 results that narrowly missed expectations.

Q4 adjusted EBITDA rose 5.6% Y/Y to $660.5M; for the full year, adjusted EBITDA improved 5% to $2.58B.

Q4 distribution coverage ratio was 1.29x vs. 1.32x in the year-ago quarter.

ONEOK issues barely in-line earnings guidance for FY 2020, seeing EPS of $3.25-$3.85 vs. $3.84 analyst consensus estimate, and adjusted EBITDA rising 25% Y/Y at the midpoint to $3.1B-$3.35B, with distributable cash flow of $2.245B-$2.505B.

The company also forecasts a 15% increase in natural gas liquids raw feed throughput volumes, driven by a full year of operations of the Elk Creek Pipeline and the completions of the Arbuckle II Pipeline, the MB-4 fractionator and the West Texas LPG pipeline expansion, all expected in Q1.