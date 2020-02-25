PG&E seeks to raise $25B-plus via offering

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) files for a mixed securities offering to raise as much as $25.68B, as it works its way out of the bankruptcy process.

Separately, PG&E CEO Bill Johnson blamed negligence by the company's past management for a series of catastrophes, as the first witness in critical hearings held by the California Public Utilities Commission.

"I think there has been a lack of accountability in the leadership to produce good safety results," the CEO testified today.

Johnson said he wants to break down PG&E's sprawling service area into four or five regional divisions so the company can better address the diverse rural and metropolitan areas it serves.