Seeking to curb transatlantic tensions, the EU's chief trade negotiator hopes to broker a "mini deal" with the U.S. before Washington follows through with an increase in punitive tariffs on Europe's aircraft sector.

"They have given us 30 days of suspension of those tariffs on Airbus products which will give us that chance hopefully to make some sort of an agreement," Phil Hogan declared. "With political goodwill on both sides we can do a lot in a short period of time."