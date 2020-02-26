Handouts parts of Hong Kong stimulus package

Hong Kong has announced $120B Hong Kong dollars ($15.4B) worth of measures to support an economy that’s been dragged down by political unrest and the new coronavirus outbreak.

One of the notable features is a payment of HK$10,000 ($1,284) to each permanent resident of the city aged 18 or older, aiding the population "overwhelmed by a heavy atmosphere." ... Or as FT Alphaville puts it, "Helicopter money is here."

Financial Secretary Paul Chan estimated the deficit will reach an "an all-time high" of HK$139.1B in 2020/21 and also flagged deficits for the next five years.

Hang Seng -0.7% to 26,699.

