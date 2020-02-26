Tesla, Panasonic end solar deal in New York

Panasonic (OTCPK:PCRFF) plans to exit solar cell production at Giga New York, though Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has informed the state it will have "no bearing on its current operations."

The firm has already secured over 1,500 jobs in the city of Buffalo, clearing its 1,460 commitment before April and thereby avoiding a $41M penalty.

The withdrawal puts a spotlight on Tesla's solar business, but also comes as the company diversifies its battery supplies to include South Korea's LG Chem and China's Contemporary Amperex Technology.

Panasonic will retain its automotive battery joint venture with Tesla in Nevada, a source told Reuters.