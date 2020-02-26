"The disruption of daily life might be severe" says the CDC on coronavirus in the US

Nancy Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said on Tuesday that "the disruption of daily life might be severe" and called coronavirus "a tremendous public health risk".

During a press briefing yesterday, she said: "You should ask your children’s schools about their plans for school dismissals or school closures. Ask about plans for teleschool. I contacted my local school superintendent this morning with exactly those questions."

While Nancy Messonnier highlighted the requirement for schools to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak, China's public health ministry says the greatest danger from coronavirus is to the elderly, not the young. The mortality rate in China among people 65 years old and upwards was 7%, versus 1% for children under the age of 10.

The number of deaths from coronavirus globally has not been large relative to other causes of mortality. However, the economic impact of a pandemic is largely determined the efforts to contain it, rather than from fatalities and hospitalizations. The quarantining of those who might spread the disease shuts down a lot of economic activity.

The CDC issued the following tweets: "Currently there are very few cases of #COVID19 in the US & no reported community spread. But as more countries see community spread, successful containment becomes harder and CDC is preparing for community spread in the US." "Now is the time for US businesses, hospitals, and communities to begin preparing for the possible spread of #COVID19."

For a picture of how severe "the disruption of daily life" from coronavirus could be, see this first hand description from Italy.