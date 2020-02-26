Beyond Meat is coming to Starbucks

It's the first time the world's biggest coffee chain will offer an imitation meat product.

The Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) sandwich, which will be topped with cheddar cheese and egg on an artisanal bun, will be available at Starbucks' (NASDAQ:SBUX) nearly 1,200 coffee shops across Canada on March 3.

It comes as the company aggressively works to build out its food business, which currently makes up at least 20% of revenue at company-operated stores, as well as a surge in popularity for alternative proteins.